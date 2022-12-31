Dabo Swinney son Drew tries Clemson football fake field goal in Orange

Clemson football attempted a fake field goal on its first drive of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night.

The plan looked to have holder Drew Swinney, Coach Dabo Swinney’s son, run the fake out to the left side of the field on the fourth-and-4 play at the Tennessee 27-yard-line. The Younger Swinney was only able to gain two yards before he was met by UT defenders.

