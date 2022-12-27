Dabo Swinney is Stopping the ‘high-powered’ Tennessee Offense

Dania Beach, Fl.—The Clemson Tigers may have found a spark for their sputtering offense in their 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship in true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik–who is now the starting quarterback after head Coach Dabo Swinney’s announcement following the game, and the subsequent departure of former starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to Oregon State.

But even with that spark, Swinney still understands that the task of stopping one of the best offenses in college football is going to be one of their most challenging of the season when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 .

