DA investigating if more charges need to be filed on Whitehaven golf incident

A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a golf club.

It’s Dec. 3, a man said he was assaulted while playing golf at the Links at Whitehaven at 750 E. Holmes Rd.

The man identified Wesley Caldwell, 22, as the suspect, according to an affidavit.

Wesley Caldwell, 22, was arrested he allegedly hit another man during a fight at a Memphis golf club, records show.

A witness said he was playing golf with the victim and they went to retrieve a golf ball near a hole on the course.

Caldwell allegedly picked up the ball and threw it in another direction.

According to the affidavit, the witness said Caldwell appeared to be upset.

They then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a golf club.

When the victim tried to walk away he became disoriented.

He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain, records show.

The witness identified Caldwell the next day in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident.

DA Mulroy met with NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner, talking about if there needs to be an upgrade in Caldwell’s charges and bond status.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: