Cypress Links Golf Course Scheduled to Reopen Oct. 1

St. Petersburg, FL (September 22, 2022) – The City of St. Petersburg’s Cypress Links Golf Course is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 after being temporarily closed since May due to work on the course.

The golf course, located at 875 62nd Ave. NE., underwent Improvements that included resurfacing of 10 putting greens, including the practice green, and rebuilding, leveling and replacing the grass on all tees. Improvements were also made to the clubhouse.

“After being closed for several months, we are excited to welcome Golfers back to Cypress Links and show off the refreshed greens and improved clubhouse,” said Golf Director Ken Betz.

About Cypress Links Golf Course

Cypress Links Golf Course is one of three public golf courses that are owned and operated by the City of St. Petersburg. This 9-hole, par-3 course is challenging, well maintained and designed for golfers of all playing levels and abilities.

With affordable fees and shorter playing times, Cypress Links is ideal for family outings or the casual golfer. The course hosts tournaments, outings, leagues, summer specials and junior programs. Traditional and accessible golf cars, pull carts and club rentals are available. Cypress Links features a convenient Pro Shop and snack bar. Tee times can be reserved up to 7 days in advance by visiting golfstpete.com or calling 727-551-3333.