Cyclones football Picks up first win of the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – In non-league football from Watertown High, the Cyclones Hosted Ithaca Friday.

Watertown’s defense came up big as Tristan Clifford recorded the sack for the Cyclones.

Watertown was up 6-0 when Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe took it in from 20 yards out: 12-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones Picks up their first win, beating Ithaca 24-6.

In Section 3 football from Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted Oneida.

Scoreless in the 2nd quarter, Pierce Relyea Jr. goes in from 16 yards out: 7-0 Oneida.

Oneida was looking to add to its lead, but Bryson Carinci coughs up the football and the Spartans’ Logan Kelley recovers the loose ball.

Late in the 2nd, Oneida adds to its lead as Carinci takes it in from 8 yards out: 14-0 Oneida.

Oneida goes on to beat South Jeff 35-8.

In Section 3 football from Ilion, Indian River meets Central Valley Academy.

In the 4th quarter, the score was 16-12 Warriors when Conner McMahon scores from a couple of yards out: 22-12 Indian River.

Indian River holds on to beat CVA 22-20.

In 8 Man Football from Turin, South Lewis Hosted Thousand Islands.

In the 1st quarter, it was 6-0 Falcons when Jack Ludlow took it in from a yard out, tying the game at 6.

South Lewis looked to answer as Clayton Kraeger rips off a big run here on the quarterback keeper.

Falcons go on to beat Thousand Islands 14-6.

In NAC football from Canton, the Golden Bears hosted Gouverneur.

Vincent Thomas finds paydirt from 45 yards out early on: 6-0 Wildcats.

Then it was Holden Stowell over the middle to Gunner Simmons, who goes 60 yards for the touchdown, 13-0 Gouverneur.

Thomas scores his 2nd touchdown of the game, this one from 35 yards out: 20-0.

Gouverneur goes on to beat Canton 40-6.

In NAC football, it was Malone at OFA.

Andrew Loffler finds paydirt from 10 yards out: 6-0 OFA.

Logan Peck ties it up with the 10 yard quarterback keeper: 6 all.

Justice McIntyre has an answer for the Blue Devils with a 60 yard scamper: 12-6 OFA.

Peck takes it in from 35 yards out to put Malone up 14-12, but OFA goes on to beat Malone 34-14.

In NAC football from Potsdam, the Sandstoners Hosted St. Lawrence Central.

Brody Hughes goes in from 4 yards out: 6-0 Potsdam.

Ilahn Maroun takes it in from 14 yards out to make it 14-0 Sandstoners.

Potsdam Picks up its first win, beating St. Lawrence Central 30-6.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.