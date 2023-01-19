CW Inks Deal to Carry LIV Golf

BURBANK, Calif.—Nexstar’s The CW Network has inked a multi-year TV and streaming rights agreement with LIV Golf (“LIV”) to become LIV’s exclusive US broadcast partner starting with the 2023 LIV Golf League season.

The deal gives the controversial Saudi-funded golf tour a much needed US outlet that will provide a significant boost to its prospects.

