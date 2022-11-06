CVU edges MMU to return to Glory

NORTHFIELD – Zoe Klein deposited the game’s only goal early in the second half and No. 1 Champlain Valley turned back third-seeded Mount Mansfield 1-0 in a return to the top during Sunday’s Division I high school girls soccer championship game at Sabine Field.

Klein found space on the right side of the 18 with a brilliant cutback before uncorking a high shot to the far corner in the 46th minute, just enough offense for the Redhawks (15-0-1) to claim their first title since 2019 in the program’s sixth straight Championship appearance.

The crown, the Redhawks’ 20th overall, is the most in Vermont state history for soccer programs, breaking a tie with the Proctor boys and CVU boys.

“This group got their chance and they ran with it. They have worked so hard, on and off the field. It’s a tribute to all 25 of them,” CVU Coach Stan Williams said. “The group has been through so much and there is a lot of pressure put on them. To see them fight through was awesome.”

