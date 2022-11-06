CVU edges MMU to return to Glory

NORTHFIELD – Zoe Klein deposited the game’s only goal early in the second half and No. 1 Champlain Valley turned back third-seeded Mount Mansfield 1-0 in a return to the top during Sunday’s Division I high school girls soccer championship game at Sabine Field.

Klein found space on the right side of the 18 with a brilliant cutback before uncorking a high shot to the far corner in the 46th minute, just enough offense for the Redhawks (15-0-1) to claim their first title since 2019 in the program’s sixth straight Championship appearance.

The crown, the Redhawks’ 20th overall, is the most in Vermont state history for soccer programs, breaking a tie with the Proctor boys and CVU boys.

“This group got their chance and they ran with it. They have worked so hard, on and off the field. It’s a tribute to all 25 of them,” CVU Coach Stan Williams said. “The group has been through so much and there is a lot of pressure put on them. To see them fight through was awesome.”

Emma Allaire worked a two-save shutout for CVU, which only conceded eight goals this fall and none in its three-game tournament run. Tonie Cardinal posted five stops for the Cougars (11-4-1), who reached their first title game since 2004.

MMU’s best chance to level the affair came on a Finley Barker free kick that rattled the crossbar.

“We had some pressure, but the better team won. They are so good and so deep and so physically strong. They are just a powerful, deep team,” MMU Coach Peter Albright said. “I thought we did everything we could do to win the game and it just wasn’t our day.

“I’m proud that it was a one goal game and we had multiple chances to tie it. The kids never gave up on themselves.”

Check back later for an updated story.

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.

Contact Alex Abrami at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.