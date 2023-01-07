CV’s Huang, Smith, Philomath’s Grimmer all-state first-teamers

GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

5A

Player of the year: Emelia Warta, sr., La Salle Prep

Co-coaches of the year: Alex Boehm, Wilsonville, and Gavin Meyers, Caldera

First team

Jazlyn Cross, sr., North Eugene; Ella Dzmura, sr., Thurston; Abigail Fitzpatrick, sr., Thurston; Madeline Gardner, sr., Summit; Nicole Huang, sr., Crescent Valley; Alyssa Rios, sr., Woodburn; Abby Smith, sr., Crescent Valley; Emelia Warta, sr., La Salle Prep; Kenley Whittaker, jr., Wilsonville; Hadley Williams, jr., Caldera; Camryn Wurth, so., Caldera

Goalkeeper: Gabrielle Gilbert, sr., Thurston

Second team

Joelle Annen, sr., Ashland; Haley Blaine, jr., West Albany; Maia Gutmann, sr., La Salle Prep; Violet Holme, sr., Summit; Kylie Jones, sr., Thurston; Campbell Lawler, jr., Wilsonville; Liliana Martinez, jr., Putnam; Kareena Mathew, sr., Crescent Valley; Gabrielle Nakamura, sr. Ridgeview; Joanne Porter, sr., Summit; Kendal Priaulx, jr., North Eugene; Camryn Schaan, fr., Wilsonville; Caitlynn Spencer, sr., Woodburn; Sydney Spotts, La Salle Prep, junior

Goalkeeper: Hailey Patlan, jr., Putnam

4A

Player of the year: Sela Freeman, sr., Marist Catholic

Coach of the year: Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic

First team

Brisa Aguilar, so., Newport; Rosie Aguilera, sr., La Grande; Cloe Chase, jr., Marist Catholic; Lanie Cox, sr., Henley; Alice Davidson, jr., Scappoose; Sela Freeman, sr., Marist Catholic; Rhyli Grim, sr., Gladstone; Kamilla Grimmer, jr., Philomath; Gabrielle Heverly, sr., Hidden Valley; Paige Meador, sr., Marist Catholic; Saylor Swanson, sr., North Marion; Riley Yunker, jr., Hidden Valley

Goalkeeper: Emersyn Stepp, sr., Gladstone

Second team

Anna Belding, sr., Baker; Nora Crews, sr., La Grande; Kyla Daniels, sr., North Bend; Lauren Efraimson, fr., North Bend; Kaleigh England, jr., Marshfield; Kelsey Graham, so., Pendleton; Itzel Hernandez, Jr., Ontario; Amyrah Hill, jr., The Dalles; Delaney McNett, sr., Gladstone; Kathrine Michaelis, sr., Henley; Adison Stoddard, sr., Scappoose

Goalkeeper: Allyson Coulombe, sr., North Marion