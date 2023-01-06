CV’s Danielle Street named to all-state first team

JESSE SOWA



Crescent Valley junior libero/defensive specialist Danielle Street was named to the 5A volleyball all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches.

Street helped lead the Raiders to the program’s first state title and an undefeated record against 5A competition.

CV outside hitter Isabella Jacobson and setter Kamden Mitchell, both sophomores, were selected to the all-state second team along with West Albany junior outside hitter Kendyl Arnett and West senior middle blocker/right side Tessa Zimmermann.

South Albany senior defensive specialist Karsen Angel and Crescent Valley sophomore middle blocker Taelyn Bentley were named to the Honorable mention.

Crescent Valley’s Troy Shorey is the 5A Coach of the year.

There were no area players on the 4A volleyball all-state teams.

