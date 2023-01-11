CVNP purchases Brandywine golf course from conservancy

The former Brandywine Country Club golf course property is officially becoming part of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

But the property, which is located in Peninsula on both sides of Akron-Peninsula Road, remains closed to the public for safety reasons as Remediation work continues.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it closed on the purchase of 198 acres of the 213-acre property from the Conservancy for CVNP on Dec. 28. The conservancy, which purchased the property in September 2021, is retaining the remaining 15 acres for programming.

The purchase price was not disclosed. The park service said the purchase is part of the Park’s long-term plan for improved public access and Habitat Restoration in the area.

“We are delighted that the transfer of the former Brandywine Golf Course property to the National Park Service is now complete, officially adding this beautiful acreage to Cuyahoga Valley National Park for the benefit and enjoyment of our visitors and our communities now and into the future, CVNP Superintendent Lisa Petit said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to our partner, the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, for their tireless efforts to protect and remediate this property for the American public.”

