CVGC hosts annual Wounded Warrior Project Golf Tournament

On Sept. 10, more than 80 avid golfers arrived at Carson Valley Golf Course to compete in a hard fought four-person scramble. In addition to the scramble, Golfers were able to compete in a Longest drive competition, four closest to the pin contests, Silly Putting, Marshmallow Mash Drive and a Texas Hold ‘Em poker run.

First place team included Sterling Smokey, Jon Flint, Stephanie Mesler and Dave Wright. The second place team consisted of Jonathan Merry, Billy Schrum and Marla Williams. Winners of the Longest drive on hole No. 10 were Sterling Smokey in the men’s division and Tawnie D’Angelo in the Women’s division. Closest to the pin winners for the men’s division were Augie Martinez on hole No. 1, Dustin Cheney on hole No. 13, Sal Delgado on hole No. 17 and RT Brown on hole No. 18. Closest to the pin winners for the Women’s division were Rhonda McClelland on hole No. 1, Donna Sugden on hole No. 17 and Jennifer Willing on hole No. 18. Over 80 local businesses and Douglas County Residents contributed either financially or with a raffle prize to increase our contribution. The Platinum Contributors were Christensen Automotive, Patrick Cappiello, Sara Cleary and Jon and Suze Ericson. The Gold Contributors were Double J Auto, Duncan Golf Courses, Marty’s Appliance, ReMAX Realty, and Rhonda McClelland. Silver Contributors included Aherns Rentals, Animal Medical Services, Anytime Fitness, Bellator Firearms, Bill and Kelly King, Carson Valley Country Club, Carson Valley Golf Course, Carson Valley Inn, DeBug Computer, Sierra View Dental, Mary Jane Lake/Farmer’s Insurance Group, Fuentes Mexican Restaurant, Gary and Judy Brooke, Ironwood Cinema, Jimmy and Sherry Mickler, Meek’s Lumber and Hardware, Mountain View Mobile Home Park, Rancho Liquor, Red Barn Car Wash, Silver State Building Materials, The Sugar Leaf, Topaz Lodge, Valley Eye Care, Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes, and Woodett’s. In addition, there were over 25 Bronze contributors.

At the close of the tournament festivities and awards, Jimmy Mickler, Tournament Coordinator, reported, “The Golf Tournament was, once again, a great success and allowed us to write a check in the amount of $10,500.00 to the Wounded Warrior Project. I want to thank our very generous business community, the golf course management, and all our valued volunteers for their support again this year. They are the ones who make this such a rewarding experience. Their efforts and generosity allowed us to write a nice check, making a difference in a warrior’s life. I can’t thank them enough.”