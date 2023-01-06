CV pulls away from Dallas to get to 3-0 in conference

Crescent Valley found some offense in the fourth quarter Thursday night to pull away from visiting Dallas for a 47-33 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Junior Alatorre, Rocco McClave and Adam Temesgen combined for all the scoring in an 11-5 run to start the fourth that pushed a three-point lead heading to the final period to nine.

Dallas got no closer than seven from there.

Alatorre had a game-high 14 points, Temesgen 13 and McClave eight for the Raiders, who have started 3-0 in conference play and are 5-4 overall heading into Monday’s home game with No. 6 Woodburn (6-3, 3-0).

Lucas Sirianni added seven points for CV, which took the lead for good at 25-24 on a Sirianni 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the third quarter. Sirianni added a floater in the key in the final seconds of the third, and Temesgen started the run in the fourth with two free throws.

Kaden Moore had nine points to lead Dallas (2-7, 0-3).