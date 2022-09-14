CV, CHS girls volleyball programs strive for improvement

Ceres High’s and Central Valley’s girls volleyball programs have nowhere to go but up following sub-par seasons in 2021.

The Bulldogs (2-11, Western Athletic Conference) and Hawks (0-12, Central California Conference) both placed last in their respective conferences a year ago.

“I always have high expectations,” Ceres High head Coach Kelly Heese said. “We definitely have way more potential this season. I hope the work these ladies have put in the last couple of years with me will pay off. There’s going to be highs and lows. You need to learn from Mistakes and move on to the next point.”

“A successful season is us finishing better than last year,” Hawks’ leader Regina Selfridge said. “Playoffs are always a possibility.”

Ceres High Returns six players from last year’s team, including Jada Harris (Sr.), Abigayil Prado (Sr.), Jazmyne Arendt (Sr.), Dominique Arendt (Sr.), Aliyah Strehl (Jr.) and Sehren Martinez (Sr. .).

The Bulldogs have five newcomers: KaLeia Allen (Jr.), Jasmeen Kaur (Jr.), Laurin Morton (Jr.), Anaia Terrill (Jr.) and Isabella Ramirez (Jr.).

Maryn Curry, Alayna De La Torre, Jamie Olvera, Priscilla Sequeira and Kitiana Tuakalau were lost to graduation.

Prado and Strehl have been named team captains.

Harris and Jazmyne Arendt earned all-league honors for the second year in a row as juniors.

Prado was also recognized.

Arendt, an outside hitter, was selected to the WAC First Team.

She had 149 digs, 51 kills, 17 aces, 11 assists and five blocks while rarely leaving the court.

Arendt was selected the WAC South First Team sophomore year.

Harris and Prado were WAC honorable-mention performers.

Harris, a middle blocker, totaled 89 kills, 51 blocks, nine digs and four aces.

She was named to the WAC South First Team as a sophomore.

Prado, an outside hitter, tallied 102 digs, 73 kills, two blocks and two assists.

“There’s so much athleticism on this team,” Heese said. “Their Mindset has got to get stronger. They’d be Unstoppable if they worked together.”

Central Valley Returns eight players from a season ago, including Alondra Carrillo (Sr.), Janessa Godinez (Sr.), Allie Peterman (Sr.), Bella Carrera (Sr.), Soriah Corona (Sr.), Amerie De La Torre (Jr.), Victoria Lloyd (Sr.) and Yaresli Lopez (Sr.).

Lisette Estrella (Sr.), Gabriella Ramirez (Sr.), Akem Sandhu (Sr.) and Jannet Valencia (Jr.) are new to the team.

Kylie Maines, Sejal Malhi, Julia Roton, Kim Garcia, Itzayhana Yepez and Itzel Mendoza graduated.

Carrillo and Godinez were named team captains.

Ceres High’s league schedule includes matches against Beyer, Grace Davis, Johansen, Los Banos, Pacheco, Lathrop and Mountain House.

The Bulldogs collected wins against Grace Davis and Johansen last season.

Central Valley will compete against Patterson, Atwater, Buhach Colony, Merced, Golden Valley and El Capitan during CCC play.

“The CCC is an extremely, tough league with lots of travel volleyball players,” Selfridge said.

“I heard Beyer is going to be strong,” Heese said. “I don’t know anything about the other teams. Everybody wants to make the playoffs. If we don’t get there, it doesn’t mean we haven’t had a successful season. Small goals that have been achieved are wins overall.”