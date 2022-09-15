Cuyahoga Arts & Culture approves $1.65 million in ARPA Grants
Cuyahoga Arts & Culture approved $1.65 million in COVID-19 relief funds for arts organizations at its board of trustees meeting Wednesday. The money was approved by the Cuyahoga County Council earlier this year, and 149 groups made the cut. The American Rescue Plan Act funding was for organizations in good standing that had received a CAC grant of at least $3,000 over the past three years.
Each grant awarded was at least $2,000. The highest Grants were for $75,000 each, given to the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Museum of Art, Playhouse Square Foundation and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.
These ARPA Grants are in addition to other support CAC Awards to arts and cultural organizations through revenues from a county cigarette tax. Ideastream Public Media receives such support from CAC.
Cigarette tax revenues continue to decline annually and numbers shared at the board meeting show an 8.5 percent decrease so far this year.
CAC reports that organizations it works with saw a $171 million drop in revenue during the first 22 months of the pandemic.
CAC’s ARPA funding mirrors an additional $1.65 million council set aside for Assembly for the Arts. Those Grants will go to individual artists and to for-profit arts organizations. The application period runs through September 30.
CUYAHOGA ARTS & CULTURE LOTTERY GRANTS
Abrepaso Flamenco: $2,000
Africa House International: $6,000
America Asian Pacific Islander Organization: $2,000
Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra: $22,825
Art House: $7,910
Art of Me: $2,000
Art Therapy Studio: $13,090
Artists Archives of the Western Reserve: $8,910
Arts Impact – formerly Progressive Arts Alliance: $13,000
Arts Without Borders: $2,000
Assembly: $12,100
BAYarts: $14,190
Beck Center for the Arts: $24,335
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra: $4,000
Bodwin Theater Company: $2,000
BorderLight: $6,000
Brite Cleveland: $6,000
Broadway School: $8,310
Buck Out Foundation: $4,000
Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health: $6,000
Cassidy Theatre: $2,000
Celebrate the Arts Performance Academy: $2,000
Center for Arts-Inspired Learning: $20,760
Chagrin Arts: $4,000
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival: $6,000
Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: $9,575
ChamberFest Cleveland: $6,000
Choral Arts Cleveland: $2,000
City Ballet of Cleveland: $2,000
CityMusic Cleveland: $6,000
Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers: $2,000
Cleveland Ballet: $15,480
Cleveland Botanical Garden: $31,670
Cleveland Chamber Choir: $4,000
Cleveland Chamber Music Society: $4,000
Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: $10,360
Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation: $6,000
Cleveland Inner City Ballet: $2,000
Cleveland Institute of Music: $68,465
Cleveland International Film Festival: $27,020
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra: $6,820
Cleveland Museum of Art: $75,000
Cleveland Museum of Natural History: $67,830
Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra: $2,000
Cleveland Photo Fest: $2,000
Cleveland Play House: $47,960
Cleveland POPS Orchestra: $14,225
Cleveland Print Room: $6,000
Cleveland Public Theatre: $22,570
Cleveland Restoration Society: $18,915
Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future: $6,000
Cleveland Seed Bank: $2,000
Cleveland Shakespeare Festival: $2,000
Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project: $2,000
Cleveland Women’s Orchestra: $2,000
Collective Arts Network (CAN Journal): $8,305
CollectivExpress: $2,000
Comité Mexicano: $2,000
Contemporary Youth Orchestra: $9,665
convergence continuum: $4,000
DANCECleveland: $12,365
DANCEVERT: $2,000
Dancing Wheels: $11,105
Djapo Cultural Arts Institute: $6,000
Dobama Theatre: $12,325
Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble: $6,000
Dunham Tavern: $6,575
Edward E. Parker Museum of Art: $2,000
ENCORE Chamber Music: $6,000
Ensemble: $6,765
Foluke Cultural Arts Center, Inc.: $6,000
Friends of the McGaffin Carillon: $2,000
FRONT International: $6,000
Good Company: A Vocal Ensemble: $2,000
Great Lakes Science Center: $41,605
Great Lakes Theater: $31,225
Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: $6,000
GroundWorks Dancetheater: $12,780
Heights Arts: $8,730
Heights Youth Theatre: $6,000
ICA Art Conservation: $20,345
India Fest USA: $2,000
Ingenuity: $10,785
Inlet Dance: $9,275
International Women’s Air & Space Museum: $2,000
Italian Cultural Garden: $2,000
Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center: $6,000
Karamu House: $27,185
Culture Kids: $2,000
Lake Erie Ink: $9,305
Lake Erie Institute: $2,000
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center: $18,190
Lakewood Young Filmmakers Academy: $2,000
LAND studio: $29,650
Larchmere PorchFest: $2,000
LatinUs Theater Company: $6,000
Les Délices: $6,000
Literary Cleveland: $6,000
Little Lumpy’s Center for Educational Initiatives: $2,000
Local 4 Music Fund: $4,000
LYLESART: $2,000
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts: $4,000
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage: $27,620
Mojuba Dance Collective: $4,000
Morgan Papermaking: $10,685
MorrisonDance: $2,000
Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland: $27,150
Naach Di Cleveland: $2,000
Nature Center at Shaker Lakes: $18,120
Near West Theatre: $17,610
No Exit: $2,000
North Coast Men’s Chorus: $7,660
Piano Cleveland: $16,550
Playhouse Square Foundation: $75,000
Playwrights Local: $4,000
Praxis Fiber Workshop: $6,000
Quire Cleveland: $4,000
Refresh Collective: $2,000
Renovare Music: $2,000
Restore Cleveland Hope: $2,000
Roberto Ocasio Foundation: $2,000
Roots of American Music: $7,910
Sankofa Fine Art Plus: $2,000
Shaker Historical Society: $6,460
Slovenian Museum and Archives: $4,000
SPACES: $10,265
Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy: $2,000
STV Bavaria: $2,000
Suburban Symphony Orchestra: $2,000
Talespinner Children’s Theatre: $4,000
The Brecksville Theater: $4,000
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland: $21,360
The Cleveland Opera: $6,455
The Cleveland Orchestra: $75,000
The Movement Project: $2,000
The Music Settlement: $35,735
The Musical Theater Project: $12,910
The Rainey Institute: $19,585
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum: $75,000
The Singing Angels: $8,890
Trobar Medieval: $2,000
Valley Art Center: $9,990
Verb Ballets: $11,715
VIVA Bavaria: $2,000
Wake Up and Live’s Actor’s Studio: $2,000
Waterloo Arts: $6,000
West Shore Chorale: $2,000
Women in History: $2,000
Zygote Press: $8,830