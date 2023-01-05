Cutting-edge golf Simulator lounge, kitchen and bar opening in Grandview this weekend – 614NOW

A sleek new golf Simulator lounge is preparing to open its first Columbus-area location to the public.

X-Golf Columbus, which is located at 1165 Grandview Yard, will hold its anticipated grand opening on Jan. 7.

Guests can book their X-golf outings here.

Named after a cutting-edge brand of golf simulator, X-Golf operates locations across the country, although this will be its first in the Columbus area. The new spot will house seven X-Golf simulators, which will allow guests to play on recreated PGA courses from across the globe, and even use instant analysis to track their shots and grow as players.

“This city is well deserving of the world’s best indoor golf experience. After years of work and preparation, it’s exciting to see the dream of X-Golf Columbus finally become a reality,” owner of X-Golf Columbus Mike Wezner said. “Bringing a business to life with the potential to improve and grow the game of golf only adds to it.”

According to Wezner, the 7.00 square-foot space will maintain a chic, upscale aesthetic throughout, but that’s not all it will offer.

X-Golf Columbus will also be home to a new restaurant and bar space, which will open this Saturday as well. The X-Golf Columbus kitchen will serve up a variety of golf course-inspired fare, including everything from fast wraps and sandwiches to Buffalo cauliflower.

Featuring a full bar, the Grandview lounge will also boast a drink menu with local breweries like Land-Grant and North High. Wezner has even paired with High Bank Distillery and Simple Times Mixers to create its draft cocktails.

