Cutter Boley Emerges As New Recruit For Tennessee Football

Tennessee is weighing its options at quarterback in the 2025 cycle. George MacIntyre and Antwanne Hill are two early priorities, and another name has risen to the forefront.

Cutter Boley hails from Lexington, Kentucky, and was on campus for the Volunteers’ “junior day,” along with high-profile 2024 prospects. Boley reportedly enjoyed his visit to Rocky Top, and they stood out early.

He fits the physical prerequisites for a Josh Heupel quarterback; Boley stands 6-5 and 203 lbs., a similar build to MacIntyre. The Lexington Christian star led the Eagles to a 9-6 record and a second-round playoff exit.

