Customized golf gift ideas for 2022/23
What do you get the person who seemingly has everything? Add a personal touch that makes the gift just for them!
Personalizing a gift is easy when it comes to golf equipment and accessories. From shoes to glassware to golf balls and even golf tees, you can get your favorite golfer something they’re sure to love.
Here at Golfweek, we’re helping you gear up for the holiday season by giving you some of our favorite products that every golfer deserves. Check back later this month for golf gadgets, golf shoes, men’s apparel, women’s apparel, and more.
If you’re looking for golf gifts this holiday season, check out our recently released holiday gift guides: 2022 Golf Gift Guide | Trending Fashion Gift Guide.
Pride Manufacturing – Wood Tees Personalized 250-Pack
Price: $59.99
Why we love it: Give the gift of essentials. Personalized tees are a great way to make sure your golfer has what they need to stand out on the course.
Personalized Wood Tees 250-Pack – $59.99
MIY™ SL1® Golf Bag
Price: $398
Why we love it: What better way to be unique than with a custom golf bag? The SL1 by Stitch is one of our favorites. Personalize it in Stitch’s custom lab and give a gift you know they’ll love.
MIY™ SL1® Golf Bag – $398 Golfweek’s best golf bags for 2022
Customizable Yeti Tumbler
Price: From $25
Why we love it: Whether it’s hot or cold, it doesn’t get much better than sipping on a beverage while playing golf. Gift a custom Yeti tumbler to make sure no one will steal their secret swing juice.
Customized Yeti Tumbler – From $25
Personalized Golfer Black Stainless Steel Hip Flask
Price: $17.17
Why we love it: Look, we’ve all needed a sip of whiskey in the middle of a case of the s**nks. This affordable option is great for secret santa or any holiday games with a gift limit.
Personalized golf flask – $17.17
