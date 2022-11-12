Customized golf gift ideas for 2022/23

What do you get the person who seemingly has everything? Add a personal touch that makes the gift just for them!

Personalizing a gift is easy when it comes to golf equipment and accessories. From shoes to glassware to golf balls and even golf tees, you can get your favorite golfer something they’re sure to love.

Here at Golfweek, we're helping you gear up for the holiday season by giving you some of our favorite products that every golfer deserves.

