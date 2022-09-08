Customizable UNC Football Jerseys Now Available

CHAPEL HILL – It’s time to secure your customized UNC jersey! Through Collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners, fans are now able to purchase customized Jordan-brand jerseys of their favorite North Carolina football players. Customized options will be available for football student-athletes who have opted into OneTeam Partners group-licensing program and that group of student-athletes will be compensated for each sale.

Fanatics will offer customizable football jersey blanks in both Carolina Blue and navy, while OneTeam Partners will administer the group rights of the program’s college athletes. The apparel is being sold via Fanatics’ network of sites, including Shop.GoHeels.com, the Official Store of Carolina Athletics. There are plans in place to eventually expand the program to more men’s and women’s sports.

The OneTeam and Fanatics offering is another industry-leading opportunity for the student-athletes at Carolina. This compliments the wide range of lucrative opportunities The Brandr Group has already brought to UNC student-athletes such as NFTs through Campus Legends and Recur, and apparel through Champion and Original Retro Brands.

