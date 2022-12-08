custom clubs, seasonal discounts on top brands, individualized training, and more!

Give the gift of GOLF this holiday season!

Custom Clubs

Did you know? The Golf Performance Center (GPC) can create custom Clubs for the golfer in your life! And, just in time for the season of giving, GPC is offering $100 off any fitting experience as well as seasonal discounts on top brands.

The GPC carries only top brands so you can expect nothing less than the highest quality clubs.

“Using the golf industry’s most cutting-edge technology, we take a brand-agnostic approach to make personalized recommendations tailored to your game so you can enjoy total confidence in your equipment,” GPC experts explain.

To learn more about custom golf clubs, contact Wally Gonzalez at 203-694-0091

5 Elements Evaluation

At The Golf Performance Center, we believe the only way to improve is a well-rounded, long-term approach utilizing our 5 Elements of Success to provide an individualized golf training plan that combines physical performance, discipline, and instruction to help you achieve your goals.

Want to kick off 2023 on par to improve your game? Head to the GPC for a 5 Elements Evaluation.

Everything at the GPC facility starts with an evaluation that is guided by the 5 Elements of Success.

Desire

Physical Performance

Golf Coaching

Golf Mental Game

Equipment

Duration: 4 hours

Price: $1499

Read about why every golfer benefits from being evaluated by clicking here.

The GPC is located at 824 Ethan Allen Highway Ridgefield. Learn more here