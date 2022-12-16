Cushing Dominates District 4A-3 football honors

State runner-up Cushing claimed most of District 4A-3’s top football honors.

Receiver/defensive back Camden Crooks was voted by district coaches as most valuable player while quarterback Blaze Berlowitz was the Offensive MVP. Also, Cushing’s Rusty Morgan was named Coach of the year after leading the Tigers to the district title.

In addition, Cushing’s Riley Matheson shares defensive MVP honors with state champion Wagoner’s Gabe Rodriguez.

Crooks caught 72 passes for 1,581 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had a combined seven additional TDs as a punt, kickoff and interception returner. On defense, he had 67 tackles and four interceptions. Berlowitz passed for 3,816 yards and 58 touchdowns. Matheson had 173 tackles.

Rodriguez had 85 tackles and three interceptions.

Wagoner’s Ethan Muehlenweg, who kicked the winning field goal as time expired in the title game, was the Special Teams MVP.

People are also reading…

MVP: Camden Crooks, Cushing; Offensive MVP: Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing; Defensive MVP: Gabe Rodriguez, Wagoner, and Riley Matheson, Cushing; Special teams MVP: Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner. Coach of the year: Rusty Morgan, Cushing.

Position players of the year

QB: Karson Jinkx, Miami; RB: Noah Jones, Cushing; H-Back: Brody Berlowitz, Cushing; WR: Lane Yaunt, Cushing; Center: Collin Schrader, Oologah; OG: Caiden Dick, Wagoner; OT: Logan McCawley, Catoosa, and Carter Dixon, Miami; CB: Brayden Skeen, Wagoner; S: Dennis Nolan, McLain; ILB: GW Burget, Cushing; OLB: Colton Sutton, Skiatook; DT: Braylan Roberson, Wagoner; DE: Roman Garcia, Wagoner. ATH: Erin Smith, McLain; Special recognition: Nicholas Flores, Cushing.

Catoosa: Russel Dugger, QB; Mike Barnett, S.

Cleveland: Julius Garrett, CB; Chandler Taylor, ILB; Adam Love, OLB.

Cushing: Ace Wright, CB; Jacob Horn, DL; Brody Todd, OL; Adyn Spencer, OL.

McLain: Mickey McCombs WR/DB; Jaron Woodson, WR/DB; Nia Parker, WR/DB.

Miami: Julio Valenzuela, L; Alfred Bailey, LB; Brian Cox, L.

Oologah: Nate Morrow, LB; Braxton Moore, WR.

Skiatook: Jace White, QB; Alex Morgan, WR; Gavin Anderson, DB.