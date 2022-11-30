Curtis Stinson Jr. leads Valley boys basketball to win over Dowling

West Des Moines Valley boys basketball Hosted Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night to open each of the programs’ seasons.

The Tigers start with a 1-0 record after beating Dowling, 76-54.

Valley jumped out to a convincing 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Dowling inched its way closer to the Tigers’ lead but it was too much of a gap and Valley went into Halftime up 37-21. The Tigers continued to add points to their lead, going up 55-38 by the end of the third. Valley didn’t let up in the final frame, and it was just too much for Dowling to come back from.

Curtis Stinson scored 34 points in the season opener and fellow sophomore Trevin Jirak added 17. For Dowling, Davis Schneck scored 16 points.

“Of course, it feels good, but I’m just really coming out here trying to win,” Stinson said. “That’s the main goal.”

West Des Moines Valley guard Curtis Stinson (30) dunks the ball during the game at Coldiron Fieldhouse at West Des Moines Valley High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The Tigers defeated the Maroons, 76-54.

Stinson off to a hot start

As a freshman, Stinson averaged 9.5 points per game.

This season, it’s already obvious that he’s the Tigers’ top dog. Stinson piled on the points against Dowling and there was no stopping him, since he scored from all over. At one point, he even shot a three – which missed – and was under the basket to grab the second rebound and add two points.

