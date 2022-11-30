Curtis Stinson Jr. leads Valley boys basketball to win over Dowling

West Des Moines Valley boys basketball Hosted Dowling Catholic on Tuesday night to open each of the programs’ seasons.

The Tigers start with a 1-0 record after beating Dowling, 76-54.

Valley jumped out to a convincing 21-7 lead in the first quarter. Dowling inched its way closer to the Tigers’ lead but it was too much of a gap and Valley went into Halftime up 37-21. The Tigers continued to add points to their lead, going up 55-38 by the end of the third. Valley didn’t let up in the final frame, and it was just too much for Dowling to come back from.

Curtis Stinson scored 34 points in the season opener and fellow sophomore Trevin Jirak added 17. For Dowling, Davis Schneck scored 16 points.

“Of course, it feels good, but I’m just really coming out here trying to win,” Stinson said. “That’s the main goal.”

Stinson off to a hot start

As a freshman, Stinson averaged 9.5 points per game.

This season, it’s already obvious that he’s the Tigers’ top dog. Stinson piled on the points against Dowling and there was no stopping him, since he scored from all over. At one point, he even shot a three – which missed – and was under the basket to grab the second rebound and add two points.

Now, his scoring slowed down in the second half. He had 16 points in the first frame before Dowling caught on that he should be a top priority. But by then, he was already helping his teammates pad their own stats.

It was already expected that Stinson would take on a larger role with players like Ruot Bijiek and Eli Raridon graduated, but this exceeds what most people thought the sophomore would do.

From 2021-22:West Des Moines Valley freshman Curtis Stinson Jr. creating his own space in basketball

He finished the game with 34 points and went almost the entire time without a foul, until he was given a technical with under two minutes to play.

“We’re putting him in a situation where he’s got to be a leader,” Valley Coach Brian Windhorst said. “We don’t even talk about him being a sophomore. We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but it was fun to watch him do that.”

Another standout sophomore

Stinson wasn’t the only sophomore making an impact. Kiki Deng and Zay Robinson had big moments, but Jirak stood out most from the other sophomores.

The 6-foot-8 center opened the game with a 3-pointer and didn’t slow down. He’s a skilled player for his height, but that might have something to do with the five-inch growth spurt Windhorst said Jirak went through since last season.

Jirak was not on the varsity last year, but he should be a mainstay for Valley now. Couple his skill on defense with his shooting abilities, and Jirak is a star in the making.

“We got something special going on,” Stinson said postgame. “We’re all young players and we’re gonna be together for years to come.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.