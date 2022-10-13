Curtis Samuel Emerging as Pivotal playmaker after injury-ravaged debut season in Washington

Once training camp rolled around this past summer, Rivera said he felt Samuel was struggling a bit. The Coach worked with Al Bellamy, Washington’s head athletic trainer, to come up with what they called “a ramp-up plan.”

“We were going to start with him from the very, very basics, just preparation to play,” Rivera said. “We wiped everything else out and said, ‘This is how we’re going to do it.’

“Each day, you could see him regaining his confidence and focus in himself as a football player and it took off. We got ahead of schedule, so we slowed him down a little bit. He played in the preseason, and he was ready for the regular season.”

Samuel, who has at least six catches in four of Washington’s five games this season, once again feels like himself.

“It’s a big difference,” the wideout said. “Any time I touch the ball, even at practice, I’ll make a move and I just do something. It probably Sparks People’s attention because last year I wasn’t able to do it. And now they see me doing this .. . OK, I know he’s feeling good. I know he’s healthy.”

None of this surprises Rivera, who always knew he had a unique weapon in the No. 10 jersey. It was just about getting Samuel out on the field — and routinely feeding the multifaceted playmaker.

“At one point, we were getting crushed for it,” Rivera said. “It’s kind of human nature: You spend all this money and then he’s not playing. Well, yeah, it happens sometimes. Seeing what he can do and how he can do it has been really positive for us and for our fanbase.