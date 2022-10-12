Curtains for Allegri? Juventus Embarrassed by Maccabi Haifa in Champions League

The pressure that had already piled on Max Allegri increased tenfold in Israel as Juventus were beaten 2-0 by Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

Atzili opened the scoring inside seven minutes

He doubled his side’s lead just before half-time

Serie A Giants facing elimination from UCL

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been a thoroughly Depressing season for Juventus so far and their trip to Haifa brought perhaps the most Depressing hour and a half of the campaign. A first half totally dominated by the home side brought two well-earned goals and the visitors were never able to fully recover, falling to a pathetic 2-0 defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The performance from Juventus improved slightly in the second half but, while they were able to dominate proceedings, they did not create any clear-cut chances. As if the problems weren’t bad enough for the Italian giants, Angel Di Maria was forced off in the first half with, what looked like, a hamstring injury. He will be left to sweat over the results of a scan with the World Cup just a few weeks away.

ALL EYES ARE: Allegri must be at real risk of losing his job, if he wasn’t already. Plenty of rumors suggest that Juventus don’t have the financial capability to relieve him of his duties, but they simply cannot continue on the path they have been on over the last couple of months and beyond.

DID YOU KNOW? The last time Maccabi Haifa won a Champions League home game was almost 20 years ago. On October 29, 2002, they beat Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 3-0.

A very simple message.

The most humiliating night in their history? Probably.

Allegri looks like he's out of time.

Juve have a huge financial decision to make.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Heading into gameweek five of the Champions League, Juventus will be at least four points behind the second-placed team in Group H, whether that’s PSG or Benfica. To have any chance of making the knockout stage, they will have to beat both of those sides in their two remaining games.