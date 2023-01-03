Curry has the Texas High golf team on the upswing

TEXARKANA, Texas — Perhaps the game of golf, uniquely laid out on lavishly landscaped courses that emphasize Mother Nature at its most beautiful, is for the birds.

At least, several types of golf scores are referred to as Birds or bird-related terms. Examples include a birdie (1-under par on a single hole), eagle (2-under par on a hole), double-eagle (3-under par on a hole).

Then there’s the Albatross (3-under on a hole) and the rarest of all, the condor, or an ace on a par-5 hole. The Condor has actually happened five times, according to Golf Digest.

Texas High golfer Thomas Curry, who has signed to play golf with the University of Arkansas, said his best shot was making an albatross.

“I made an Albatross two years ago with a 3-wood from 230 yards away,” Curry said of his best shot.

Albatrosses are so rare that there is no accurate record of how often they occur. But according to one estimate, the odds of making one is estimated to be about 6 million to 1. And that may be a high estimate — other golf experts say the chances may be lower.

Not even PGA Legend Tiger Woods has made an albatross, although he did come extremely close once.

Playing on a par-5 hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2015, Woods’ first shot was a 329-yard drive. He got the ball just 7 inches away from the pin with his second shot.

How did the word, birdie, come about on the golf course?

Well, “bird” was the “cool” of its time. So on the golf course, a great shot — one that led to an under-par score — came to be known as a “bird,” which was then transformed into a “birdie.” The term birdie was in worldwide use by the 1910s, according to a Golf Digest story.

Bird golf terms may be up in the air, but Curry is well grounded for the Tigers. He is the leader on the Texas High’s golf team, according to Tiger Coach Ryan Huntze. He is one of two Seniors on the squad.

“Thomas is about 5-foot-7, maybe 140 pounds, but he absolutely can knock the ball a long way,” Huntze said. “He does everything well on a golf course, and he keeps adding something new to his Arsenal nearly every tournament we play in.

“We’ve been invited to several tournaments because Thomas is on our team. They want to see the best players competing against each other, and Thomas is definitely one of the best in Texas.”

Texas High’s golf team was invited to the Texas A&M Aggie Cup, which will be played Jan. 16-17 at College Station, Texas.

“Some of the top players in the state are expected to compete, and some of the best 5A teams should be there, too. It should be a very interesting tournament and we’re glad to be able to compete.”

The Tiger Coach said Curry has played in “about 10 junior tournaments and he’s a combined 50-under par in those tournaments, which is pretty incredible.

“He’s finished in the top 5 in numerous tournaments, and he’s one of the main reasons we’ve won the district golf championship the last three years in a row. He’s back for his senior year, and we’re expecting even bigger things out of him. We’ve got about 11 tournaments remaining, so we only completed about half of our season.”

Curry, who said his best round was an amazing 61, is hoping to lead the Tigers to the coveted state title in the Lone Star State.

“I want to help lead the Texas High team to becoming state champions, as well as winning state (medalist honors) individually,” Curry said.

And what’s been his biggest accomplishment in golf?

“It’s signing to play golf at the University of Arkansas,” he said. “Arkansas, compared to other schools, offered more of the things I was looking for in a school.”

Huntze said Curry was very methodical in selecting Arkansas, a member of the Southeastern Conference.

“I think he took his time and made all his visits and evaluated each school before deciding on Arkansas, which has really elevated its golf program and facilities. Coach (Brad) McMakin has done a great job and he’s done well with recruiting, too.

“Things are really looking good for the Razorbacks, and I think Curry made a good choice. After all, his family and friends can travel 4 1/2 hours and see him play. It was a no-brainer.”

Curry said he has used his strengths on the golf course to achieve his success.

“I think what gives me an edge is my ball striking ability and the way I manage myself around the golf course,” he said. “My weakness would probably be not making enough putts, but that is getting better.”

Curry has already put together an imposing golf resume. Here are some of his accomplishments:

• Played in the 2022 US Junior Amateur Championship after winning the Qualifier with a 6-under-par 66;

• Won the 2022 Arkansas Junior Amateur;

• Placed eighth at the 2022 Byron Nelson Junior Championship;

• Led Texas High to the Class 5A state Championships in 2021 (4th) and 2022 (7th) … Individually, finished among the top 20 each year;

• In 2022, won medalist honors at the Twisted 54 golf tournament, setting tournament course records in the process with rounds of 65-61-61 for a 14-under-par total of 196;

• Was the 2022 District 15-5A medalist (65-73, and was the 2021 Region II Champion (71-71).

• In 2021, finished 33rd at the WE Cotton States Amateur and added three top-5 finishes at national junior events, including a win at the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Shreveport (La.) Junior (34-68-70), a runner-up at the National High School Golf Association National Invitational at Pinehurst (73-68-68) and a fourth-place finish at the Bass Pro Shops/Payne Stewart Junior Championship (68-69-73).

Thomas Curry is a standout on the golf course. And as long as he’s competing, things are on an upswing for the Texas High golf team.