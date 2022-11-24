“Curry Finally Has Help”: NBA World Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Warriors All-Star Shows the Epitome of Testing Luck vs Clippers

The Golden State Warriors took on the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season. The Clippers and the Warriors are expected to be the top contenders in the West and this is the first time fans got to see the matchup. And it seems NBA fans are finally relieved that Stephen Curry has finally received some help from his All-Star teammate.

The main criticism of the Warriors so far has perhaps been a lack of help to Curry. The Baby-Face Assassin is undoubtedly Balling out, but the Warriors still have an underwhelming record. They have just one win on the road and have struggled on the defensive end all year long. But against the Clippers, Curry finally got some help from Andrew Wiggins.

The Golden State Warriors are at full strength once again after their stars returned to the starting lineup. Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson sat out the last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Warriors were blown out of the building: The Clippers Meanwhile were without their stars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Andrew Wiggins has been having a solid season, and he had a great game against the Los Angeles Clippers. They scored 31 points on 12-18 shooting from the field and 6-10 from three-point range.

NBA fans are relieved to see Stephen Curry get some help

NBA fans were finally relieved to see someone else than Stephen Curry step up. They raved about Wiggins having a huge game as the Warriors beat the Clippers 124-107.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Warriors edge past Clippers

The Warriors made short work of the Clippers, who were missing their two biggest stars. They kept it close in the first quarter, but once the Warriors built a lead, they didn’t look back. Wiggins helped the Warriors build a massive lead, and he got timely help from his teammates. The Warriors kept building on their lead and at one point, it was at 29.

Stephen Curry finished with 22 points and 9 assists. Klay Thompson had 18 points while Draymond Green had 9 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. Marcus Morris led the scoring for the Clippers with 19 points while Norman Powell and Terrance Mann finished with 17 points each.

Do you think the Warriors will make the Playoffs despite their current 9-10 record? Let us know in the comments below.