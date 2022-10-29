Current’s Lo’eau LaBonta calls goal Celebrations ‘a fun challenge’

Lo’eau LaBonta has turned heads this season with her goal scoring abilities – and with the Celebrations that come after.

The Kansas City Current midfielder went viral in August for what could have earned a Celebration of the year award, if the NWSL had one. After burying the ball in the back net, she faked an injury before busting out a dance move. For LaBonta, that moment was about making soccer “a little more fun.”

“I just think it brings a fun challenge to a game that should be fun,” LaBonta told the Wall Street Journal on Friday ahead of her team’s appearance in Saturday’s NWSL title game against the Portland Thorns.

The fake injury idea came out of a dare, as someone challenged her to copy a similar celebration performed by a player in Argentina.

“I said, ‘Bet,'” LaBonta said.