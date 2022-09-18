Current Productions at DMTC, tickets on sale for Art Farm Gala

The Davis Musical Theater Company’s Young Performers Theater Division has a new production of “Alice in Wonderland” currently playing.

Based on the Lewis Carroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland” follows young heroine Alice as she takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to “an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits and mad tea parties.”

All performances will be at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, located at 607 Pena Dr. in East Davis. All performers are aged 7-17, and are from Davis, Woodland and the Sacramento area.

The Whimsical musical will play until Sunday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $8 for all ages.

On the main stage, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be playing until Oct. 2.

The play follows Belle, headstrong and beautiful, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under a spell placed by an enchantress. The Beast must learn to love and be loved in return before the last petal on an Enchanted rose falls, or be Cursed to remain a beast forever.

Filled with all the popular music from the Disney animated classic, this show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

To buy tickets or for more information about either of these productions, visit https://dmtc.org/.

• • •

The Artery Gallery in Davis is set to have a new exhibition titled “Shades of Black and White” on Sept. 30.

With Weaving from Robin Lynde and photography by Jock Hamilton, these very different art forms will demonstrate the dramatic impact of a limited black and white palette.

Lynde is a well-known Weaver and sheep farmer in Solano County. Her Meridian Jacob sheep gave her the idea of ​​a black and white theme. This rare breed of sheep is naturally white with black and gray spots, according to a press release from The Artery. Lynde sorts her sheep’s wool by color and uses two local mills to spin the fiber into black and white yarn. With her artistry, she creates striking patterns for her blankets, scarves, shawls and bags

Weaving black and white into Photographs was Hamilton’s start in serious photography. They developed and printed film at the Silo Craft Center, UC Davis. Although most of his work at The Artery has been in color, this show is a link to the past. Jock now uses modern technology, digital cameras and pigment-based printers. He is including some of his older traditional silver gelatin, selenium toned back and white prints.

The exhibit will remain open at The Artery, located at 207 G St., through Oct. 24. A meet the artists reception will take place on Oct. 14 from 7 to 9 pm

• • •

Tickets are now on sale for the 15th annual Art Farm Gala.

The event, which is to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 3 to 6 pm on the Gibson House Grounds, will feature popular live art harvest, a juried silent auction, food from Tacos 911 and additional food and wine tastings from local farmers, restaurants and wineries. Music will be provided by “Country Records by Sum Bum” who will be spinning classic country vinyl records.

Tickets are $50 for entry to the event and include food and wine. The $250 shovel ticket includes entrance for two people and the opportunity to harvest an original work of art.

To purchase tickets go to yoloarts.org, or for more information email [email protected]

Center Stage is a column Exploring the arts in and around Yolo County.