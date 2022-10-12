Current Literature | ACS

Literature selections curated by Lewis Flint, MD, FACS, and reviewed by the ACS Brief editorial board.

Study Suggests Phasix Mesh Safe and Effective in Hernia Repair

Roth JS, Anthone GJ, Selzer DJ, et al. Long-Term, Prospective, Multicenter Study of Poly-4-Hyroxybutyrate Mesh (Phasix Mesh) for Hernia Repair in Cohort at Risk for Complications: 60-Month Follow-Up. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

A potential advantage of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (Phasix) mesh as a means of Reinforcing abdominal wall hernia repair is the longer resorption time for the mesh that provides additional strength during the Healing and tissue remodeling phases of recovery. This article reported outcomes data from a long-term follow-up study (up to 60 months). The study cohort (N=121) comprised patients at increased risk of wound complications based on comorbid conditions including obesity, current smoking history, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression, coronary artery disease, corticosteroid use, hypoalbuminemia, age >75 years , or renal insufficiency.

The main outcomes of interest were hernia recurrence and surgical site infection (SSI). Hernia recurrence occurred in 22% of patients at 5 years of follow-up; SSI was diagnosed in 10.1% of patients. The authors noted that these outcomes are comparable to published results of repairs with various types of mesh reinforcement. Pain and quality of life assessed with standard scores showed significant improvement over the follow-up interval. The authors concluded that long-term outcomes of Phasix mesh repair showed that the mesh was safe and effective.

Editorial

Holihan JL, Liang MK. Hernias and novel devices/implants: Raising the bar for patient safety. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

In the editorial that accompanied the article, Julie L. Holihan, MD, and Mike K. Liang, MD, FACS, stressed that more than half of the patients enrolled in the original cohort were lost to follow up. Because patients lost to follow up are more likely to have experienced complications, the conclusions of the authors of the study should be interpreted with caution. The editorialists recommended that resources be provided for the conduct of future high-quality randomized prospective trials.