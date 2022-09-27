Current Literature | ACS

Experts Provide Consensus Recommendations for Key Features of Operative Reports of Ventral Hernia Dhanani NH, Lyons NB, Divino CM, et al. Expert Consensus for Key Features of Operative Reports of Ventral Hernia. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press. This article reported results of the deliberations of an expert Consensus panel that was convened to develop recommendations regarding the essential elements that should be included in an operative note dealing with repair of ventral hernias. The process resembles the effort Sponsored by the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement Program and Commission on Cancer to develop synoptic operative notes holding standardized elements for accurately describing the procedure. The driving concept for this effort is that accurate, consistent data included in operative notes will improve surgeon performance, facilitate research projects, and provide evidence to support quality improvement efforts. The final set of recommendations included 18 essential items, among them a detailed description of the operative approach, estimated blood loss, drain placement, intraoperative complications, and a summary of the findings and repair techniques utilized. These elements are described in a helpful illustration included in the article. It is important to note that recommendations for smooth, effective implementation of a synoptic operative report, including financing and the processes for obtaining and documenting surgeon compliance, were not included.

View Updated Guideline for Closure of Abdominal Wall Incisions from the European and American Hernia Societies Deerenberg EB, Henriksen NA, Antoniou GE, et al. Updated Guideline for Closure of Abdominal Wall Incisions from the European and American Hernia Societies. Br J Surg. 2022. Eva Deerenberg, MD, PhD, and coauthors reported the results of a systematic review of the literature that was used to develop an updated set of guidelines for closure of abdominal wall incisions. This effort was supported by two international societies focusing on abdominal wall hernias. The systematic review included data from 39 studies, and the recommendations focused on seven key questions. (Of note is that the grade of evidence supporting each of the recommendations was weak.) The guideline recommends the use of non-midline incisions or laparoscopic approaches whenever possible. When laparoscopic approaches are used, closure of trocar sites that exceed 10 mm in length and any umbilical trocar site was recommended. Midline abdominal incisions should be closed with a continuous, slowly absorbing suture using the small bite technique, which consists of suture placement in the abdominal aponeurosis 5 mm to 9 mm from the edge with sutures placed 5 mm apart. Gentle approximation was recommended. Reinforcement of the midline abdominal incision with mesh can be considered. Synthetic permanent mesh using onlay or retromuscular placement was recommended. Additional studies that provide data on the use of these techniques are needed.