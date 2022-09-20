Current Literature | ACS

Literature selections curated by Lewis Flint, MD, FACS, and reviewed by the ACS Brief editorial board. Safety and Efficacy of Revisional Surgery as a Treatment for Malnutrition after Bariatric Surgery Vahibe A, Aizpuru MJ, Sarr MG, et al. Safety and efficacy of revisional surgery as a treatment for malnutrition after bariatric surgery. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press. Severe malnutrition is an uncommon, sometimes life-threatening complication following bariatric procedures. In this article, the authors reported data from a retrospective series of patients cared for in a single institution over a 12-year interval (n=53). All included patients required revisional surgery in addition to nutritional support to remedy a malnourished state that was perceived to be life-threatening. Roux-Y gastric bypass was the primary bariatric operation performed, at 75% of patients; the authors noted that the most likely etiology of the malnutrition was bypass of more than 70% of the small bowel. The need for enteral and/or parenteral nutritional supplementation was reduced from 90% to 13% following the revision procedure. Postoperative morbidity was significant, however, with surgical site infection occurring in 28% of patients. Reoperation for small bowel obstruction or wound complications was necessary in 13% of patients. No early mortality occurred, but two patients died more than 1 year following the revisional procedure (one following multiple reoperations for intestinal obstruction and one from persistent severe malnutrition). The authors concluded that revisional surgery is an effective therapeutic option for patients with severe malnutrition following bariatric procedures and that the risk of morbidity, although significant, is outweighed by the benefit that results from the revisional procedure.

Lesions of the Ovary and Fallopian Tube Sisodia RC, Del Carmen MG. Lesions of the Ovary and Fallopian Tube. N Engl J Med. 2022;387(8):727-736. Data cited in this excellent review article showed that more than 50% of women will have an abnormality of the ovary or Fallopian tube diagnosed during their lifetime. The authors emphasized that the three goals leading to successful management of these lesions are: First, to determine whether urgent or emergent surgical intervention is required

Second, to confirm whether the discovered lesion is benign or malignant

Third, to make certain that the strategy chosen for diagnosis and management incorporates patient preferences for maintenance of fertility and hormonal preservation The article provided a clear description of the anatomy and physiology of the ovaries and Fallopian tubes. The authors noted that neoplastic lesions can arise from any germ layer of the ovaries, but most lesions that are diagnosed as ovarian cancers begin in the epithelium of the fimbriated end of the Fallopian tube where the ovary and Fallopian tube are in contact. Ultrasound Imaging is the most useful diagnostic test for discovering and characterizing the features of lesions arising in these structures; more complex lesions visualized on ultrasonography have a higher risk of malignancy. When increased risk of malignancy is present, cancer antigen (CA)-125 testing is indicated and is abnormal in 80% of patients with malignant lesions. Although most lesions of the ovaries and Fallopian tubes are benign and can be managed with observation, suspicion of malignancy requires immediate surgical consultation.