Current Literature | ACS

Thromboelastography with Platelet Mapping to Identify Prothrombotic Coagulation Profiles in Select Patients

Hall R, Majumdar M, Cassidy R, et al. Use of Thromboelastography with Platelet Mapping to Identify Prothrombotic Coagulation Profiles in Patients with a History of Cardiac Intervention Undergoing Lower Extremity Revascularization. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

Patients with combined coronary artery and peripheral artery disease are at significant risk for major adverse limb events (MALE) related to thrombotic complications. Providing optimal anticoagulant management that reduces the risk of MALE and minimizes the risk of bleeding related to anticoagulation is an ongoing challenge for surgeons caring for these patients. Ryan Hall, MD, and coauthors used thromboelastography and platelet mapping (TEG-PM) preoperatively and during the first 6 months of postoperative follow-up to define coagulation profiles in patients with combined vascular disease compared with patients with peripheral arterial disease alone.

The study evaluated 477 TEG-PM samples from 114 patients; the data analysis showed that patients with combined arterial disease had a more pronounced prothrombotic profile (lower platelet inhibition, higher platelet aggregation, and greater maximum clot strength) compared with patients who had only peripheral arterial disease. The prothrombotic profile was associated with increased risk of MALE.

The authors concluded that coagulation profiling with TEG-PM had potential value for improving anticoagulant management in high-risk patients.

Editorial

Chaudhary R, ​​Neal MD. Platelet and Clot Characteristics to Guide Antithrombotic Management in Patients with Polyvascular Disease. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

In the editorial by Rahul Chaudhary, MD, MBA, and Matthew Neal, MD, FACS, that accompanied the article, the limitations of the study, especially small sample size, were noted. Despite these limitations, the editorialists emphasized that TEG-PM has the potential to provide a way for clinicians to obtain guidance that can lead to individualized anticoagulant management.