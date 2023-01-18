Current Literature | ACS

Literature selections curated by Lewis Flint, MD, FACS, and reviewed by the ACS Brief editorial board.

Low-Titer Group O Whole Blood Is Safe for Use Across Blood Types

Brill JB, Mueck KM, Tang B, et al. Is Low-Titer Group O Whole Blood Truly a Universal Blood Product? J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

Low-titer group O blood (LTOWB) is an important component of Massive transfusion Protocols that are activated for management of severely injured patients in the prehospital and/or early hospital phases of care. These Protocols may also be used for management of intraoperative hemorrhage encountered during elective or emergent non-trauma procedures. Massive transfusion protocols emphasize early blood replacement and blood component infusions in a 1:1:1 ratio.

This study evaluated the effectiveness of LTOWB based on the blood type of the recipient. Data were prospectively gathered on 1,075 patients cared for in a single trauma center. Patients were classified according to blood type; other variables were collected such as injury severity, serum lactate, arrival systolic blood pressure, and volume of blood products received. Endpoints of interest included mortality and complications such as acute kidney injury, respiratory complications, and infection.

After logistic regression analysis, the data showed that there was no difference in mortality or rates of complications based on blood type. For reasons that are not clear from the analysis, patients with type AB blood had lower admission systolic blood pressure and higher lactate levels than other patient groups. Despite this, there was no increased rate of complications in the AB group after statistical adjustment. The authors concluded that LTOWB was safe for use across all blood types.