Current Literature | ACS

Literature selections curated by Lewis Flint, MD, FACS, and reviewed by the ACS Brief editorial board. Examining the Association of Colonic Dysmotility with Outcomes of Anti-Reflux Surgery Eriksson SE, Maurer N, Zheng P, et al. Impact of Objective Colonic and Whole Gut Motility Data as Measured by Wireless Motility Capsule on Outcomes of Anti-Reflux Surgery. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press. Clinical experience has documented an increased rate of patient dissatisfaction with anti-reflux procedures if symptoms of colonic dysmotility (constipation) or irritable bowel syndrome (cramping and bloating) are present; however, objective data to document an association of colonic dysmotility with outcomes of anti-reflux surgery have not been produced. In this article, results from a study of whole gut motility using a wireless motility capsule (taken in by mouth) were reported. The study cohort consisted of 48 patients—fundoplication was the procedure performed in 29 patients, and magnetic sphincter augmentation was performed in 19 patients. Female patients composed 87.5% of the study group. Favorable outcomes of anti-reflux surgery were observed in 87.5% of the cohort. Documentation of prolonged whole gut transit times and colonic transit times was strongly associated with unfavorable outcomes. The authors recommended consideration of wireless Capsule motility testing in patients being considered for anti-reflux surgery. Editorial Latorre-Rodriguez, AR, Mittal, SK Anti-Reflux Surgery and Colonic Motility. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press. In the editorial that accompanies the article, Andres Latorre-Rodriguez, MD, and Sumeet K. Mittal, MD, FACS, noted that criteria for selection of patients for motility testing were not described and that determination of a history of constipation was based on a single question in the GERD-Quality of Life assessment. They concluded that despite these shortcomings, this report opened an exciting new pathway for improvement of outcomes of anti-reflux surgery.

Synoptic Operative Notes Aid in Meeting ACS Compliance Standards for Cutaneous Melanoma Wide Local Excision Lillemoe HA, Williams JK, Teshome MK. Setting the Standard for Cutaneous Melanoma Wide Local Excision: An Overview of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Standard 5.5. J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press. The authors conducted a review of the objectives of standard 5.5 of the ACS Commission on Cancer Operative Standards. This standard provides guidance for the safest and most effective techniques for curative excision of cutaneous melanoma lesions. The standard provided evidence-based recommendations for radial margin width based on Breslow depth of the melanoma. The evidence supporting the recommendations was obtained from randomized prospective clinical trials. An important requirement of the standard is documentation of the surgical technique and intraoperative pathology results using standard formatting of operative reports (synoptic operative notes) so that dependable, accurate data can be available to support quality assessment and outcomes research. Available evidence has shown a clear association of synoptic operative note use and compliance with quality standards. The recommended margin width for a lesion less than 1 mm thick is 1 cm (margin widths are measured from the edge of the lesion or the edge of the scar for reexcision procedures). For lesions 1-2 mm in thickness, the recommended margin is 1-2 cm; for lesions more than 2 mm thick, the recommended margin is 2 cm. For melanoma in situ lesions the recommended margin is 5 mm. The standard excision depth includes skin and subcutaneous tissue down to the level of the fascia. In the synoptic operative note, the surgeon can document deviations from the recommendations based on anatomical constraints and/or participation in a clinical trial. Adherence to the standard and compliance with synoptic reporting can potentially improve treatment for cutaneous melanoma.