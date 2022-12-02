Current Literature | ACS

Literature selections curated by Lewis Flint, MD, FACS, and reviewed by the ACS Brief editorial board.

Study Examines Impact of Treatments for Achalasia

Ciomperlik H, Dhanani NH, Mohr C, et al. Systematic Review of Treatment of Patients with Achalasia: Heller Myotomy, Pneumatic Dilation, and Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM). J Am Coll Surg. 2022, in press.

The authors of this article emphasized that achalasia affects 0.1% of the population and causes symptoms such as dysphagia, regurgitation, reflux symptoms, and pulmonary complications. Reduced quality of life is a consequence of these symptoms. This systematic review analyzed data from six randomized controlled trials to provide guidance for clinicians who are planning treatment for patients with achalasia. The main outcome of interest was long-term quality of life measured by standard scales. Evaluated treatments included Heller myotomy, pneumatic dilation, and peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM).

The data analysis showed that quality of life over long-term follow-up (3 to 5 years) did not differ significantly for any of the treatment approaches, but the quality of the evidence was low. The findings do suggest, however, that treatment should be tailored to the individual patient based on patient preference and careful risk assessment. Each treatment modality has characteristics that influence outcomes: Heller myotomy requires an open or minimally invasive procedure that usually requires an inpatient stay and is associated with pain, pneumatic dilation carries a risk for perforation, and POEM requires a clinician with specific endoscopic skills.

The authors recommended that factors such as age, comorbid conditions, risk for postoperative complications, availability of skilled caregivers, and patient preferences should be evaluated when treatment for achalasia is being planned.