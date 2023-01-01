Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football Assistant Coach

With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams Coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way.

There are seven Assistant coaches who currently have their contracts set to expire on December 31, 2023.

South Carolina Offensive line Coach Greg Adkins had his contract expire on Dec. 31, 2022. He came to the program on a two-year contract that paid him $550,000 per season. Adkins did not coach in games for the majority of the season due to a health issue. Offensive Analyst Lonnie Teasleywho makes $82,500 per year in his current role, coached the position for most of the season.

CURRENT CONTRACT SITUATION FOR EACH COACH (Jan. 1, 2023)

Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains: Loggains start date is Dec. 13, 2022 and current end date is Dec. 31, 2025. He has an annualized base salary of $1 million.

Defensive Coordinator Clayton White: White received a one-year contract extension in Feb. 2022 and is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2024. They make $1.1 million per year.

Special teams Coordinator Pete Lembo: Lembo received a contract extension on Dec. 13, 2022 that pushes his deal until Dec. 31, 2025. His new deal pays him an annualized salary of $725,000 per year.

Defensive backs Coach Torrian Gray: Gray came to South Carolina on a three-year contract, the only one given to a non-coordinator on Beamer’s staff. His contract began on Jan. 11, 2021 and runs through Dec. 31, 2023. His salary increases each season going from $350,000 to $475,000 to $500,000 in the final year of his deal.

Running backs Coach Montario Hardesty: Hardesty was one of six coaches who received a one-year contract extension on Feb. 18, 2022. His contract expires on Dec. 31, 2023 and he currently makes $350,000.

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey: Lindsey also received a one-year contract extension on Feb. 18, 2022. His current deal runs through Dec. 31, 2023 and he makes $375,000 per year.

Edge/OLB Coach Sterling Lucas: Lucas began his contract on Jan. 15, 2022 and it currently runs through Dec. 31, 2023. He receives annual guaranteed compensation of $350,000 per season.

Wide receivers Coach Justin Stepp: Stepp received a one-year contract extension in Feb. 2022. He is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2023 and makes $475,000 per year.

Tight ends Coach Jody Wright: Wright began is contract on Feb. 18, 2022 and has a deal that runs through Dec. 31, 2023. They made $350,000 through the end of 2022 and will make $400,000 this calendar year.

Strength and conditioning coach Luke Day: Day received a one-year contract extension in Feb. 2022 and is now under contract with the Gamecocks until Dec. 31, 2023. They make $425,000 per year.