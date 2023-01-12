Current Bracketology projections for the Wolfpack

OK, Let’s get this part out of the way: Yes, it’s still early January. Well, these projections probably won’t all hold up. But let’s just have a little fun anyway, why don’t we?

Just over a week after being seen as one of the first handful of teams outside of the bubble, NC State is firmly inside given its recent success. Following wins over previously No. 16 Duke at home and Virginia Tech on the road that both currently qualify as Quad I victories, the Wolfpack is trending up in a major way heading into Saturday’s Quad I Matchup with Miami on the horizon.

So where does the Pack stand when it comes to March Madness projections.

Source Seed Date Bart Torvik Well. 6 Jan. 10 ESPN (Lunardi) Well. 9 Jan. 10 CBS Sports (Palm) Well. 9 Jan. 6 The Washington Post Well. 9 Jan. 10 The Athletic Well. 11 (First Four) Jan. 6 Fox Sports Well. 10 Jan. 10 Average (Bracket Matrix) Well. 9:44 a.m Jan. 10

Outside of Bat Torvik — who is a pretty notable source here — it appears the near Consensus is that NC State is a No. 9 seed after the recent wins. However, neither Jerry Palm from CBS Sports nor Brian Bennett of The Athletic have released new bracketology updates since NC State’s road win in Blacksburg.

As you can see from the final portion of the breakdown above, the Pack is sitting at an average of 9.44 overall in Bracket Matrix, but is still in only 39 of the 56 overall brackets. To be honest, some of those brackets are just random Spreadsheets and obscure Wordpress sites, but they’re apparently solid enough to make it to Bracket Matrix.

The brackets will shift over the next two months before the NCAA Tournament begins, just as the NET and other rankings will. Currently State Ranks at No. 27 overall in the NET, No. 21 in Bart Torvik’s rankings and at No. 33 in the KenPom standings just days after downing Virginia Tech.

We’ll find out much more about the Pack over the next several weeks as it looks to continue to build off its 3-3 start to ACC play along with getting injured players back in the fold. And if all goes right, this clearly appears to be a team that should be playing Meaningful basketball in March — which will be a welcomed sight to Wolfpack fans.

