Current and Retired NBA players

Getty images (3)

Baron Davis

Retired NBA player

Andre Iguodala

Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns

Maybe guards see the floor and the future better. Davis, Iguodala and Paul each made millions in the NBA before turning into serial investors in search of sports tech. Paul, who is third all-time in assists, has invested in his hunches for years. It began with him picking the brain of then-Disney CEO Bob Iger and morphed into investments for Dibbs Trading Cards, Fanatics, Goalsetter, Panini Trading Cards, RSPCT Basketball, and, more recently, youth sports coaching platform MaxOne. Iguodala, in his 18th year as a wing in the league, similarly found a mentor in Warren Buffett, has become a venture partner at Comcast’s Catalyst Fund and, in the past 16 months alone, has invested in Poised (an AI-powered communication Coach ), Jeeves (fintech), Whatnot (streaming platform and marketplace), Afterparty (Web3) and Rye (e-commerce). Davis, a two-time all-star point guard who Retired in 2012, is another Web3 aficionado who was an original Investor in Vitaminwater, helped fund the Gen Z media company Overtime and recently Unveiled the metaverse-based Celebration of basketball Talent called “History of the Game.” As Iguodala puts it, “There’s no such thing as having enough knowledge.”