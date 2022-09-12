CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

Standings

Statistics

Previous Weekly Award Winners

CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week

Bianka Catral, CCNY

So., Pomona, NY/Holy Angels

Catral produced 56 kills, 21 service aces, 35 digs and four total blocks in an unbeaten week for the Beavers (4-0), highlighted by a pair of conference wins over Lehman and Medgar Evers. Her best performance of the week came against Maritime, when she finished with 24 kills and 15 digs to help CCNY win the match in five sets.

CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Aubrey Jones, CCNY

Fr., Seattle, Wash./Kentlake

Jones had a Fantastic week, leading the Beavers to a 4-0 record with 120 assists, 12 service aces and 28 digs. She dished out a match-high 45 assists and 14 digs for her first career double-double at Maritime. Against St. Joseph’s Brooklyn, Jones finished with a match-high 29 assists, while totaling 46 assists in a pair of CUNYAC victories over Lehman and Medgar Evers.

The 2022 CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Championship will take place from November 1 through November 4. The six-team, single-elimination tournament will be hosted by the higher seed for each of the first two rounds. The opening round is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1 followed by the semifinals on Thursday, November 3, concluding with the Championship match on Friday, November 4 at Baruch College.

ABOUT THE CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (CUNYAC)

The City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) is an NCAA Division III and NJCAA Division III conference with 14 members that reach across all five boroughs of New York City. Since officially coming into existence in 1987, the conference has been among the leaders in Division III with initiatives that focus on the student as much as the athlete in student-athlete. The conference sponsors 19 Four-Year College Championships, 13 Community College Championships, the Michael Steuerman Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner, the Basketball Press Luncheon, the SAAC Leadership and Coaches Rules Seminars, a CUNY-Wide Intramurals Championship Series, and the CUNYAC Golf Classic . With the help of four corporate sponsors, the conference has been ahead of the competition. CUNYAC boasts award-winning publications, award-winning events, unmatched television exposure, and one of the best websites in Division III while continuously searching for ways to improve the quality of the athletics experience.

For the latest news on the CUNY Athletic Conference, log on to cunyathletics.com – the official site of the CUNY Athletic Conference. Also, become a follower of the CUNYAC on Instagram (@CUNYAC), Twitter (@CUNYAC) and YouTube (@CUNY Athletic Conference), and “LIKE” Us on Facebook (CUNY Athletic Conference).