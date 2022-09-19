CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Katie Healy, John Jay

Sr., Merrick, NY/Sanford H. Calhoun

Healy earns her second Player of the Week citation of the season after helping John Jay to an unbeaten week (1-0-1). On Saturday at Cedar Crest, Healy netted her team-leading third goal of the season which stood as the game-winner for the Bloodhounds. It marked her 36th career goal of her four-year career and now stands at 99 career points (36 goals, 27 assists, 99 points).

CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week

Alexandria Nembhard, John Jay

Fr., Ada, Mich./Forest Hills Eastern

Playing the full 90 against Sarah Lawrence, the newcomer tallied her first Collegiate point, being credited with the assist on the goal scored by Kayla Kelly that gave John Jay a 1-0 advantage.

The 2022 CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Championship will take place from October 29 through November 5. The four-team, single-elimination tournament begins with semifinal action on Saturday, October 29 Hosted by the higher seed, concluding with the Championship match on Saturday, November 5 at Brooklyn College.

