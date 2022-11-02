CUNYAC Reveals 2022 Women’s Volleyball All-Stars

FLUSHING, NY (Nov. 2, 2022) – On the heels of Thursday’s CUNYAC Women’s Volleyball Semifinal matches, the conference has revealed its 2022 all-star selections, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The regular season Champion Hunter Hawks secured four major awards. Senior Mariam Ouattara was voted Player of the Year, while first-year setter Bethany Tomaneng was named Rookie of the Year. Senior Nadia Lau was selected Libero of the Year, while Hawks head Coach Andrew Woolward was voted Coach of the Year.

Player of the Year: Mariam Ouattara, Sr., Hunter

A CUNYAC First Team All-Star last season, Ouattara caps off her career with the Hawks as Player of the Year. A team captain, the senior is among the conference leaders in hitting percentage (.300), blocks (58) and points (215.5). In addition, she ranks second on the squad in kills (160) and fifth in service aces (22).

Rookie of the Year: Bethany Tomaneng, Fr., Hunter

A five-time CUNYAC Rookie of the Week honoree, Tomaneng was terrific in her first season in a Hawks uniform. The rookie leads the conference in assists (576), including 18 outings of 20 or more. She also ranks among the top-10 in the league in digs (184).

Libero of the Year: Nadia Lau, Sr., Hunter

Lau has been one of the Premiere liberos in the CUNYAC this season. She leads the CUNYAC in digs per set (4.27), including a total of 316, good for second-most in the conference. Lau also ranks among the top-10 in the league in service aces (31).

Coach of the Year: Andrew Woolward, Hunter

Woolward earned Coach of the Year recognition in just his second season as Women’s Volleyball Head Coach. He has led Hunter to a league-high 17 wins, including a perfect 7-0 mark against conference opponents. Under his tutelage, Hunter secured his seventh regular season title in eight seasons.

Women’s Volleyball All-Star Awards

Player of the Year: Mariam Ouattara, Hunter

Rookie of the Year: Bethany Tomaneng, Hunter

Libero of the Year: Nadia Lau, Hunter

Coach of the Year: Andrew Woolward, Hunter

Sportsmanship Award: Cristal Joseph, Medgar Evers

All-Sportsmanship Team: Amina Muminovic, Baruch; Emma Steele, Brooklyn; Serena Warner, CCNY; Ariana Silva, Hunter; Andrea Alarcon, Lehman; Nadaysia Nivar, York

First Team All-Stars

Tionna Moss, Hunter

Julia Perkowski, Baruch

Tessa Winkleman, Brooklyn

Sarah Chung, Baruch

Faith Harer, John Jay

Bianka Catral, CCNY

Second Team All-Stars

Pearl Mensah, Hunter

Aleah Rafat, Brooklyn

Ashley Fung, Brooklyn

Aubrey Jones, CCNY

Meghan Smith, John Jay

Rylea Sandel, John Jay

For the latest news on the CUNY Athletic Conference, log on to cunyathletics.com – the official site of the CUNY Athletic Conference. Also, become a follower of the CUNYAC on Instagram (@CUNYAC), Twitter (@CUNYAC) and YouTube (@CUNY Athletic Conference), and “LIKE” Us on Facebook (CUNY Athletic Conference).