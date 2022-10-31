CUNYAC Reveals 2022 Men’s Soccer All-Star Awards

FLUSHING, NY (Oct. 31, 2022) – Following a thrilling weekend of CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Championship semifinal action, the conference office revealed its all-star selections for the 2022 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

Baruch’s Yemali Zarnadze was voted the league’s Player of the Year, while Lehman first-year Phillip Osei was named Rookie of the Year. Bearcats’ head coach Dima Kamenshchik was selected as the 2022 Coach of the Year.

Player of the Year: Yemali Zarnadze, Sr., Baruch

Zarnadze led the CUNYAC in goals and points during the regular season, highlighted by multi-goal performances in wins over Saint Elizabeth and York. A clutch performance, the CUNYAC Player of the Week honoree leads the league in game-winning goals (5).

“I’m beyond grateful and proud to be the CUNYAC Player of the Year. This achievement is not only a reflection of myself, but of all the hard work and dedication we have all put in together as a team. Hopefully, we can end this season on a high note by winning the CUNYAC and going on to create history at Nationals (NCAA).”

Rookie of the Year: Phillip Osei, Fr., Lehman

Osei is the first Lightning player to earn Rookie of the Year honors since teammate Ebenezer Otoo in 2019. A two-time CUNYAC Rookie of the Week recipient, the first year led all conference Rookies in goals and points.

Coach of the Year: Dima Kamenshchik, Baruch

Promoted to Head Coach in 2018 after serving as Associate Head Coach (2004-13), Kamenshchik earns his first-ever Coach of the Year citation. The Baruch alum led his alma mater to their fifth regular-season title and first since 2013. The Bearcats posted an undefeated 7-0 record against CUNYAC opponents, the first time the team has accomplished the feat since 2013.

“I want to thank my colleagues for giving me this honor. I also want to thank my coaching staff and student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to make this kind of an award possible.”

2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer All-Star Awards

Sportsmanship Award: Johnathan Caceres, CCNY

All-Sportsmanship Team: Zyde Nawabi, Baruch; Jordi Hernandez, Brooklyn; Connor Sullivan, Hunter; Kevin Luciano, John Jay; Isaac Akindipe, Medgar Evers; Keith Burns, Lehman; Alex Conde, York

First Team All-Stars

GK: Demiraldo Grunasi, Lehman

D: Mohammad Jagne, Lehman

D: John Ananoria, Baruch

D: Nicholas Bilotti, Baruch

D: Regis Enama, Hunter

D: Kevin Umanzor, Lehman

MF: Michael Fernandez, John Jay

MF: Adrian Montalvan, CCNY

F: Blaise Enama, Hunter

F: Ebenezer Otoo, Lehman

F: Justin Gharbin, John Jay

Second Team All-Stars

GK: Kellen Sela, Baruch

D: Luis Garcia, Brooklyn

D: Daniel Hackett, Medgar Evers

D: Alpha Barry, Hunter

D: Bianco Bambare, Baruch

D: Butrious Baah, Lehman

F: Arman Celebi, Baruch

MF: Stanley Sanchez, York

MF: Anoh Boutin, Brooklyn

F: Bryan Alvarez, John Jay

F: Hazim Naji, CCNY

