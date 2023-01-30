CUNYAC Men’s Volleyball Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

CUNYAC Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week

Jack Centeno, Baruch

So., Fair Lawn, NJ / Fair Lawn

Jack Centeno led the Bearcats to a 1-1 week, highlighted by a home win over Kean. Against 2022 NCAA Participant St. Joseph’s Long Island, Centeno recorded seven kills and one service ace. Two days later against the Cougars, they finished with a match-best 18 kills along with a pair of digs.

CUNYAC Men’s Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Armand Kaloshi, Brooklyn

Fr., Staten Island, NY / Fort Hamilton

In a three-match week for the Bulldogs, Armand Kaloshi finished with 15 kills, 10 digs, two total blocks and a pair of service aces.

The 2023 CUNYAC Men’s Volleyball Championship will take place from April 11 through April 14. The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will be hosted by the higher seed for each of the first two rounds. The opening round is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 followed by the semifinals on Thursday, April 13, concluding with the Championship match on Friday, April 14 at Hunter College.

