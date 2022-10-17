CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

Ebenezer Otoo, Lehman

Jr., Accra, Ghana / Democracy Prep

In a 1-1 week for the Lightning, Otoo produced seven points on three goals and one assist. In Lehman’s win over John Jay, the junior finished with two goals and one assist. Ending the week with a battle for first place against Baruch, Otoo found the back of the net in a 4-2 loss.

CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Week

Benedick Augustin, Brooklyn

Fr., Brooklyn, NY / It Takes a Village

Augustin scored a pair of goals, including the equalizer in the 88th minute, in a 3-3 stalemate with John Jay as part of an unbeaten week for the Bulldogs (1-0-1).

The 2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer Championship will take place from October 26 through November 5. The six-team, single-elimination Championship will be hosted by the higher seed for each of the first two rounds. The opening round is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 followed by the semifinals on Saturday, October 29, and concluding with the Championship match on Saturday, November 5 at Brooklyn College.

