CUNYAC/Healthfirst Women’s Basketball Weekly Report

CUNYAC/Healthfirst Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Mac-Dege Dessources, York

Sr., F/C, Harlem, NY / Opportunity Charter

Mac-Dege Dessources averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a 1-1 week for York. In the Cardinals’ win over Valley Forge, she became the ninth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points, and the first Cardinal in school history to record 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

CUNYAC/Healthfirst Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

Alexa Charles, Hunter

Fr., G, Tarrytown, NY / Sleepy Hollow

Alexa Charles earns Rookie of the Week recognition for a second time this season after helping Hunter to a 2-1 week. In the team’s win over Pratt, she went 5-for-6 from the field with four rebounds and three steals. Against Lesly, she posted a near triple-double of 11 points, 15 steals and nine rebounds. Closing out the slate against Westfield State, she scored a career-best 17 points to go along with eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and a pair of blocks.

The 2023 CUNYAC Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18 with first round action at higher seeds, followed by semifinal contests at higher seeds on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The final is slated for Friday, Feb. 24 at CCNY.

