CUNYAC/Healthfirst Community College Men’s Basketball Weekly Report

CUNYAC/Healthfirst Community College Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

TeAmo Ebron, Hostos

Fr., G, Harlem, NY / Manhattan Bridges

TeAmo Ebron turned in a Monster week for the Caimans. In the team’s win over LaGuardia, the guard produced a double-double of 11 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists. The next night at Rhode Island, Ebron turned in 13 points and eight rebounds. Closing out the New England road trip at Quincy CC, Ebron posted his first-ever triple-double with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

CUNYAC/Healthfirst Community College Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

Anthony Walters, Queensborough

Fr., F, Rosedale, NY / Holy Cross

Anthony Walters led Queensborough to a conference win at the Bronx, producing 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.

The 2023 CUNYAC Community College Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to begin with semifinal action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, followed by the tournament final on Friday, Feb. 17. The semifinals and final will be played at Kingsborough Community College.

