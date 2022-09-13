CUNYAC Community College Women’s Volleyball Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

Standings

Previous Weekly Award Winners

CUNYAC Community College Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week

Xheni Doci, BMCC

So., Saluzzo, Italy/Liceo Linguistico

Doci got her season off to a strong start for the Panthers last week after the program went two seasons without competition. After just three service aces in a straight set opening loss to Passaic County Community College, she exploded on the road Saturday against CUNYAC and Region 15 opponent Bronx Community College. Doci dropped 21 service aces, a new single-game program record, with 10 of them coming in the first set as the Borough of Manhattan Community College Women’s volleyball team picked up their first win of the season in straight sets over the Broncos.

Doci’s 21 service aces surpassed Jennifer Chacon’s previous mark of 15 registered against Sullivan County Community College on September 29, 2018.

CUNYAC Community College Women’s Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Nicole Rosas, Hostos

Fr., Bronx, NY/Saint Catherine Laboure

Nicole Rosas continued her great start to the season. Against Union Community College in a non-region tile Rosas posted 9 kills and a team high 21 digs to go along with two service aces. Against Ulster Community College Rosas recorded four service aces, three kills and two digs.

The 2022 CUNYAC Community College Women’s Volleyball Championship is scheduled for Monday, October 24 at Queensborough Community College.

ABOUT THE CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (CUNYAC)

The City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) is an NCAA Division III and NJCAA Division III conference with 13 members that reach across all five boroughs of New York City. Since officially coming into existence in 1987, the conference has been among the leaders in Division III with initiatives that focus on the student as much as the athlete in student-athlete. The conference sponsors 19 Four-Year College Championships, 13 Community College Championships, the Michael Steuerman Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner, the Basketball Press Luncheon, the SAAC Leadership and Coaches Rules Seminars, a CUNY-Wide Intramurals Championship Series, and the CUNYAC Golf Classic . With the help of four corporate sponsors, the conference has been ahead of the competition. CUNYAC boasts award-winning publications, award-winning events, unmatched television exposure, and one of the best websites in Division III while continuously searching for ways to improve the quality of the athletics experience.

For the latest news on the CUNY Athletic Conference, log on to cunyathletics.com – the official site of the CUNY Athletic Conference. Also, become a follower of the CUNYAC on Instagram (@CUNYAC), Twitter (@CUNYAC) and YouTube (@CUNY Athletic Conference), and “LIKE” Us on Facebook (CUNY Athletic Conference).