CUNYAC Community College Women’s Basketball Weekly Report

Schedule/Results

Standings

Previous Weekly Award Winners

CUNYAC Community College Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Aiyana Hicks

So., F, Bronx, NY / Murry Bergtraum

Hicks averaged 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a 2-0 week for the No. 2 nationally ranked Caimans. In the team’s season-opening win over the Bronx, the sophomore produced 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Closing out the slate against Westchester, she turned in a stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

CUNYAC Community College Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

Brianna Randolph, Bronx

Randolph averaged 17.0 points and 8.0 rebounds across three games for the Bronx. The highlight performance of the week came against Jamestown when she produced her first Collegiate double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The 2023 CUNYAC Community College Women’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to begin with semifinal action on Tuesday, Feb. 14, followed by the final on Friday, Feb. 17. The semifinals and final will be played at BMCC.

ABOUT THE CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (CUNYAC)

The City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) is an NCAA Division III and NJCAA Division III conference with 14 members that reach across all five boroughs of New York City. Since officially coming into existence in 1987, the conference has been among the leaders in Division III with initiatives that focus on the student as much as the athlete in student-athlete. The conference sponsors 19 Four-Year College Championships, 13 Community College Championships, the Michael Steuerman Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner, the Basketball Press Luncheon, the SAAC Leadership and Coaches Rules Seminars, a CUNY-Wide Intramurals Championship Series, and the CUNYAC Golf Classic . With the help of four corporate sponsors, the conference has been ahead of the competition. CUNYAC boasts award-winning publications, award-winning events, unmatched television exposure, and one of the best websites in Division III while continuously searching for ways to improve the quality of the athletics experience.

For the latest news on the CUNY Athletic Conference, log on to cunyathletics.com – the official site of the CUNY Athletic Conference. Also, become a follower of the CUNYAC on Instagram (@CUNYAC), Twitter (@CUNYAC) and YouTube (@CUNY Athletic Conference), and “LIKE” Us on Facebook (CUNY Athletic Conference).