CUNYAC Community College Men’s Basketball Weekly Report

CUNYAC Community College Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Herbert Gary, Bronx

Herbert was Fantastic in two games played this week. In the Broncos’ home loss to Hostos, they put forth a monster effort with game highs of 27 points (10-20 FG) and 20 rebounds. Two days later, in Bronx’s games against Bunker Hill, he posted another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

CUNYAC Community College Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

Anthony Walters, Queensborough

Fr., F, Rosedale, NY / Holy Cross

In a 1-1 opening week for the Tigers, Walters averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The rookie started the week with a 24-point, seven-rebound effort against Nassau. He followed that up with a game-high 27 points, including a perfect 11-of-11 from the Charity strip, in Queensborough’s win over Dutchess.

The 2023 CUNYAC Community College Men’s Basketball Championship is scheduled to begin with semifinal action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, followed by the tournament final on Friday, Feb. 17. The semifinals and final will be played at BMCC.

