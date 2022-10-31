CUNYAC Announces Men’s Soccer All-Stars, Zarnadze & Kamenshchik Win Major Awards

The CUNY Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) office has announced the all-star selections for the 2022 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

The Beefcats’ Yemali Zarnadze was voted the league’s Player of the Year, while head coach Dima Kamenshchik was selected as the 2022 Coach of the Year.

The Squad also had five players ( John Ananoria , Nicholas Bilotti , Kellen Sela , Arma Celebi , Bianco Bambare ) voted All-Stars, while Zyde Nawabi was named to the CUNYAC All-Sportsmanship team.

Player of the Year: Yemali Zarnadze Sr., Baruch

Zarnadze led the CUNYAC in goals and points during the regular season, highlighted by multi-goal performances in wins over Saint Elizabeth and York. A clutch performance, the CUNYAC Player of the Week honoree leads the league in game-winning goals (5).

“I’m beyond grateful and proud to be the CUNYAC Player of the Year. This achievement is not only a reflection of myself, but of all the hard work and dedication we have all put in together as a team. Hopefully, we can end this season is a high note by winning the CUNYAC and going on to create history at Nationals (NCAA).”

Coach of the Year: Dima Kamenshchik Baruch

Promoted to Head Coach in 2018 after serving as Associate Head Coach (2004-13), Kamenshchik earns his first-ever Coach of the Year citation. The Baruch alum led his alma mater to their fifth regular-season title and first since 2013. The Bearcats posted an undefeated 7-0 record against CUNYAC opponents, the first time the team has accomplished the feat since 2013.

“I want to thank my colleagues for giving me this honor. I also want to thank my coaching staff and student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to make this kind of an award possible.”

2022 CUNYAC Men’s Soccer All-Star Awards

Player of the Year: Yemali Zarnadze Baruch

Rookie of the Year: Phillip Osei, Lehman

Coach of the Year: Dima Kamenshchik Baruch

Sportsmanship Award: Johnathan Caceres, CCNY

First Team All-Stars

GK: Demiraldo Grunasi, Lehman

D: Mohammad Jagne, Lehman

D: John Ananoria Baruch

D: Nicholas Bilotti Baruch

D: Regis Enama, Hunter

D: Kevin Umanzor, Lehman

MF: Michael Fernandez, John Jay

MF: Adrian Montalvan, CCNY

F: Blaise Enama, Hunter

F: Ebenezer Otoo, Lehman

F: Justin Gharbin, John Jay

Second Team All-Stars

GC: Kellen Sela Baruch

D: Luis Garcia, Brooklyn

D: Daniel Hackett, Medgar Evers

D: Alpha Barry, Hunter

D: Bianco Bambare Baruch

D: Butrious Baah, Lehman

F: Arma Celebi Baruch

MF: Stanley Sanchez, York

MF: Anoh Boutin, Brooklyn

F: Bryan Alvarez, John Jay

F: Hazim Naji, CCNY