CUNYAC Announces 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Star Awards

FLUSHING, NY (Nov. 1, 2022) – On the heels of this weekend’s 2022 CUNYAC Women’s Soccer Championship Game, the conference announced its all-star selections for the 2022 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches.

John Jay cleaned up, taking all three major awards. Senior midfielder Katie Healy was voted Player of the Year, while first-year forward Mikayla Schoch was selected Rookie of the Year. In addition, Bloodhounds’ head coach I drove Clunie was named Coach of the Year.

Healy finishes her illustrious career with John Jay as a two-time CUNYAC Player of the Year. A three-time Player of the Week honoree, the team captain finished the regular season with 10 goals and eight assists, placing her team in position to capture a third consecutive conference title. This season, she became the first Bloodhound in program history to eclipse 100-career points and is currently the team’s all-time leader.

“I am extremely grateful to be named conference Player of the Year. I have been given a great opportunity to play for the John Jay Women’s soccer program and I would not be here without my teammates and coaches.”

Schoch made an immediate impact on the Bloodhounds lineup in her first year with the squad. A three-time Rookie of the Week, has registered eight goals and a pair of assists for 18 points, highlighted by four game-winning scores.

“I’m honored to receive this award and I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without the help of my teammates and coaches. Our team is a family on and off the field, and this wouldn’t have been possible without their support. I’m excited to continue growing as a team and see what the future holds for John Jay.”

Clunie earns Coach of the Year recognition for a second straight season after guiding John Jay to an unblemished 5-0 record against conference opponents. The Bloodhounds have not conceded a CUNYAC contest under his tutelage.

It’s an Honor to receive this Distinction from my peers and respectfully this Honor would not be possible without the valuable pieces of my coaching staff Cyan, Julia and Kim who have been dedicated and locked in daily to help us be successful. This team makes the experience enjoyable, and I appreciate all of them daily.”

2022 CUNYAC Women’s Soccer All-Star Awards

Sportsmanship Award: Priscilla Vixama, Brooklyn

All-Sportsmanship Team: Sharon Garcia, CCNY; Leylah Murad, John Jay; Lexxis Irizarry, Lehman; Alex Salvatierra, Medgar Evers; Taylor Bellmon, York

All-Star Team

GK: Alexa Pyatsky, John Jay

D: Ellarose Bianca, John Jay

D: Ana Romero, Brooklyn

D: Nicole Magretta, CCNY

D: Yomary Cordero, John Jay

MF: Kayla Kelly, John Jay

MF: Cassidy Canberg, CCNY

MF: Mackenzie Moreno, CCNY

MF: Rachel Gomez, Brooklyn

F: Skylar Parker, CCNY

F: Laura Villatoro, CCNY

At-Large: Angelina Vasta, Brooklyn

At-Large: Amelia Cataldo, CCNY

At-Large: Alexandria Nembhard, John Jay

